Jay & Brandi joined in-studio by some very special guests on “Giving Tuesday”

Giving Tuesday
By Jay Edwards

Today is “Giving Tuesday” and this morning, Jay & Brandi were joined in-studio by some very special guests from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida.

While most of us will be celebrating with our families and loved ones this holiday season, some families will be facing ongoing hardship. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida help to provide essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare.

And a HUGE thank you to Morgan & Morgan, because every donation made on “Giving Tuesday” will be DOUBLED (up to $50,000)! To make a donation, click HERE and thank you!

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

