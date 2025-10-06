Jay & Brandi’s top 10 classic rock songs for Halloween

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: An Upper East Side home is decorated with skeletons for Halloween on October 31, 2020 in New York City. Many Halloween events have been canceled or adjusted with additional safety measures due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Halloween is right around the corner! If you need a playlist for your party or just want to get into the holiday spirit, we put together a list of some of our favorite Halloween-themed classic hits for you.

Witchy Woman – Eagles I Put a Spell On You – Creedence Clearwater Revival Sympathy for the Devil – The Rolling Stones Devil Inside - INXS Highway to Hell – AC/DC Psycho Killer – Talking Heads Don’t Fear the Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult Werewolves of London – Warren Zevon Running With The Devil – Van Halen Welcome To My Nightmare – Alice Cooper

What would you add to our list?? Happy Halloween! – Jay & Brandi