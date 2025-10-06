Jay & Brandi’s top 10 classic rock songs for Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner! If you need a playlist for your party or just want to get into the holiday spirit, we put together a list of some of our favorite Halloween-themed classic hits for you.
- Witchy Woman – Eagles
- I Put a Spell On You – Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Sympathy for the Devil – The Rolling Stones
- Devil Inside - INXS
- Highway to Hell – AC/DC
- Psycho Killer – Talking Heads
- Don’t Fear the Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult
- Werewolves of London – Warren Zevon
- Running With The Devil – Van Halen
- Welcome To My Nightmare – Alice Cooper
What would you add to our list?? Happy Halloween! – Jay & Brandi