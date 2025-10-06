Jay & Brandi’s top 10 classic rock songs for Halloween

By Jay Edwards

Halloween is right around the corner! If you need a playlist for your party or just want to get into the holiday spirit, we put together a list of some of our favorite Halloween-themed classic hits for you.

  1. Witchy Woman – Eagles
  2. I Put a Spell On You – Creedence Clearwater Revival
  3. Sympathy for the Devil – The Rolling Stones
  4. Devil Inside - INXS          
  5. Highway to Hell – AC/DC
  6. Psycho Killer – Talking Heads
  7. Don’t Fear the Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult
  8. Werewolves of London – Warren Zevon
  9. Running With The Devil – Van Halen
  10. Welcome To My Nightmare – Alice Cooper

What would you add to our list?? Happy Halloween! – Jay & Brandi

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

