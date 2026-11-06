Jayden LaRubbio | Honoree for November 6th, 2026

Jayden LaRubbio, of the Port Orange Fire Department, was nominated by family friend Leah Davis who said, “This young man (23) is a Port Orange firefighter. He has helped out his single mom since he was old enough to work. He was there for me when my son (one of his best friends) committed suicide at 19. He is an amazing young man dedicated to his work, family, friends, and city.”

Jayden, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive admission for 4 to Gatorland including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.

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