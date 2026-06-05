Jeanetta Stalcup | Honoree for June 5th, 2026

Jeanetta Stalcup was nominated by her husband Tom who said, “Jeanetta is an ICU trauma/cardiac RN, and currently an infection control practitioner. She was the past president of Florida Professionals of Infection control. She continues to guide her hospital through infections such as Ebola, Covid, Flu and many others.”

Jeanetta, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card for Fishlips Waterfront Bar and Grill at Port Canaveral.

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