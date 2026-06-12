Jen Spears | Honoree for June 12th, 2026

Jen Spears was nominated by her friend and former coworker Mark who said, “Jen is a Law Enforcement Officer who goes above and beyond, working cold cases long after others worked the case. Jen keeps searching, replaying and conducting news interviews, revisiting crime scenes, and following up on all leads, no matter how big or small. Jen has solved serval cases. She treats every case as a human story, with empathy, compassion, and dedication. Also, the empathy and compassion she gives to the victim’s family is nothing less than truly amazing.”

Jen, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive two tickets to Discovery Cove during Paradise Nights.

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