Jessy Taddeo|Honoree for January 23rd, 2026

Jessy Taddeo was nominated by her father in law Mike who said, “Jessy is a nurse practitioner. After moving here to Florida , she went back to school to get her nurse practitioner’s license, and now practices at 2 jobs. Advent Health Centercare as a provider, and at Poincianna Medical Center as a nurse. This hard working girl is dedicated to helping the community. ”

Jessy, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card to Marlow’s Tavern.

©2026 Cox Media Group