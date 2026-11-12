Jimi Hendrix to be honored with U.S. $1 coin

Rock guitar virtuoso Jimi Hendrix (1942 - 1970) caught mid guitar-break during his performance at the Isle of Wight Festival, August 1970. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

OK, we have to get our hands on a few of these, just to have them as collectibles!

It was just announced that Jimi Hendrix will be celebrated with his very own U.S. dollar coin.

Jimi was born in Seattle and becomes the first musician chosen for the American Innovation $1 Coin Program.

The idea stems from Washington State, as they plan to issue the commemorative Jimi Hendrix $1 coin in 2029.

They said the coin is part of the US Mint’s American Innovation program, which was launched in 2018, which celebrates examples of innovation or innovators from specific states or territories.

Jimi’s sister, Janie, said “To have Jimi honored on a United States $1 coin representing Washington’s spirit of innovation is an extraordinary honor.”

According to Louder Sound, Jimi’s commemorative coin will be designed and developed under the guidance of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts and the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, before going to the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury for final approval.