Jimmy Buffet’s “Margaritaville” FL license plate is now available to order

I’ve never had a custom license plate on any of my cars, but that might change. As an Orlando Magic fan, a Bucs fan and a UCF grad, I been tempted to get one, but haven’t just yet. But now that I’ve seen the new Jimmy Buffet tag, that’s the one I want!
As a licensed motorist in Florida, you can now order the new specialty license plate honoring the music legend, Mr. Jimmy Buffett. October 1st was the effective date of HB 403, which directs the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to develop a Margaritaville license plate named for Buffett’s famous song.
October 1st was also the day when the plates go on sale. However, here’s the catch, the FLHSMV must receive at least 3,000 orders before they’ll begin pressing them. You can order the plates online, but you will have to pay an extra $25 per year, in addition to regular vehicle registration fees.
But check out how cool this license plate is, it’s worth the extra $25! According to Florida Politics, “Proceeds from the Margaritaville plate sales will go to Singing for Change, a nonprofit created by Buffett. Since 1995, it has provided more than $17 million in grants to community-based organizations, particularly those in low-income and impoverished areas.”
Floridians can use their license plates to signal their support for any number of things, from wildlife preservation to the University of Florida.— Mick Ross (@mickster) March 7, 2024
Soon to join the list: Jimmy Buffet.#JimmyBuffet #Florida pic.twitter.com/LwLaYmQySz