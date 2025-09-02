The jobs rock stars had before they were famous

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93. Photo by Frank Micelotta. *** Special Rates Apply *** Call for Rates ***

Before they were famous rock starts, some of the greatest artists were gigging for beer money, trying to make enough money to record a demo. So, before they were playing sell-out stadiums, what were some of the biggest names in rock n’ roll doing to pay the bills?

Loudwire did a little digging and found some old jobs applications, resumes and before-they-were-famous pics and now we know what gigs these rock stars had prior to stardom:

1. Ozzy Osbourne: He had a brief stint at a cattle slaughterhouse.

2. Chris Cornell: He was a fish handler for a seafood company where he had to wipe up slime and throw away fish guts.

3. Lemmy Kilmister: He was a roadie for Jimi Hendrix.

4. Kurt Cobain: Janitor

5. Axl Rose: Manager at Tower Records.

6. Freddie Mercury: He was as a baggage handler at the Heathrow airport in London.

7. Debbie Harry: Bunny at the New York City Playboy Club.

8. Eddie Vedder: Hotel security guard in La Jolla, CA.

9. Rob Zombie: Production assistant on the set of “Pee-wee’s Playhouse”

10. Mick Jagger: He was running errands as a hospital porter in a psychiatric facility.