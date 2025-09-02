The jobs rock stars had before they were famous

By Jay Edwards

Before they were famous rock starts, some of the greatest artists were gigging for beer money, trying to make enough money to record a demo. So, before they were playing sell-out stadiums, what were some of the biggest names in rock n’ roll doing to pay the bills?

Loudwire did a little digging and found some old jobs applications, resumes and before-they-were-famous pics and now we know what gigs these rock stars had prior to stardom:

1. Ozzy Osbourne: He had a brief stint at a cattle slaughterhouse.

2. Chris Cornell: He was a fish handler for a seafood company where he had to wipe up slime and throw away fish guts.

3. Lemmy Kilmister: He was a roadie for Jimi Hendrix.

4. Kurt Cobain: Janitor

5. Axl Rose: Manager at Tower Records.

6. Freddie Mercury: He was as a baggage handler at the Heathrow airport in London.

7. Debbie Harry: Bunny at the New York City Playboy Club.

8. Eddie Vedder: Hotel security guard in La Jolla, CA.

9. Rob Zombie: Production assistant on the set of “Pee-wee’s Playhouse”

10. Mick Jagger: He was running errands as a hospital porter in a psychiatric facility.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

