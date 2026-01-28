John Corabi “I’m more than just a guy that screamed on a Motley record 35 years ago” John Corabi releases his first full length solo album “New Day” on April 24th, 2026. Watch our in depth discussion with John about the album.

I’m very excited about John Corabi’s first ever full length solo album. We recently caught up to talk about the album in a video chat. John has done a lot in his career but as we began our conversation he immediately jumped in to say "For those of you who don’t know me, my name is John Corabi, the guy that ruined Motley Crue’s career. Thank you very much, moving right along.” That is John’s way of letting you know that aside from being in The Scream and Dead Daisies he was the guy who replaced Vince Neil in Motley Crue for a short time.

With this album though, John truly leaves his mark. The title track “New Day” kicks off the album. It is an upbeat song whose harmonies jump out of the speakers at you. John’s goal was to record an album that had a feel of the music he grew up with in the 60’s and 70’s. As someone of a similar age, I say he nailed it. The track “1969″ has a lot of references to Creddence Clearwater Revival, Jimi Hendrix, Judy Garland, Brian Jones and more. In talking about it’s historical references John said “I don’t look like a history teacher, but ok.”

The album has all kind of influences. There are acoustic flourishes, some strings and a Gospel feel that comes through on the tracks like “Good To Be Back Here Again” and “Faith, Hope And Love.” To me the album’s main appeal was groove. You can feel the groove in every track. Especially on the closing song, a cover of Sly and The Family Stone’s “Everyday Peopl.” We discussed that track and Joh shared how it is all a single chord.

John gave a lot of credit to the people around him who helped create this album. From producer Marti Frederiksen who also worked with Aerosmith and Ozzy Osbourne to guest guitarists Richard Fortus of Guns N’ Roses and Charlie Starr from Blackberry Smoke. John also included his label and his wife in the people who helped make this album possible.

I’m not a guy who always jumps on new music. The classic stuff I grew up with is hard to compete with. But those songs had the feeling John was after. I feel he attained that goal. He did say at one point while we were speaking “I’m more than just a guy that screamed on a Motley record 35 years ago.” Give this record a listen and you’ll see he has never been more right about anything.

Make sure to check out the album and catch John on the road.

You can also check out our conversation with John from 2024 when The Dead Daisies released their album ““Light ‘Em Up.”

©2026 Cox Media Group