John Corabi Says The Dead Daisies Show Is About Having Fun And Not Taking Themselves Too Seriously

We recently caught up with John Corabi singer for The Dead Daisies via Zoom to discuss the band’s new single “Light ‘Em Up.” After a little joking around we got right into discussing the tune which is the title track to the full album coming in September. John gave us some background on the writing of the song.

The album came together between writing and recording in Nashville and Muscle Shoals. The legendary status of Muscle Shoals had a lot to do with choosing that as a location to record. John mentioned a lot of well-known venues that he is proud to have played because the history is so important to him. John said it was a bucket list thing for him to record in that studio.

John went on to describe how much the history of Rock is a part of him. I found John to be a kindred spirit in that way and it found us digging into some deep facts of Rock. From here we discussed The Dead Daisies hitting the road. The tour kicks off in New York City on June 6th, 2024. You can see the full list of tour dates here.

Of course, that led to us talking about the set list and the other members in the band. John said the focus of the set list is fun and not taking themselves too seriously. We even spoke about the band and how they are always coming up with ideas and that cell phones today help to be able to save everything for when it’s needed. We did dig in a little discussing songwriting. John even commented on how easily the band makes albums from writing to recording. Check out “Light “Em Up” below and our conversation above.





