John Gardner|Honoree for March 13th, 2026

John Gardner was nominated by his friend Jerry who said, “John served with the Winter Garden PD for 29 years. He was instrumental in running the motorcycle division, he also set up the motorcycle division for the Ocoee Police Department when they were starting out with their program as well. John served his community put himself in harms way numerous times for his community and has never asked for recognition I would like to see to get some.”

John, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive two tickets to see Triumph in concert on April 10th at Hard Rock Live. (Headline Show for the 23rd Annual Celebration Exotic Car Festival and benefits Make A Wish.)

