Journey drummer returns to the stage after medical emergency

LAS VEGAS - MARCH 08: Journey drummer Deen Castronovo performs at the Planet Hollywood Theatre for the Performing Arts March 8, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Scary moment for Journey drummer, Deen Castronovo, last week during a show in Tulsa. Deen left the stage due to some sort of medical emergency and was taken to the hospital. More on that HERE.

However, we have some great news, Deen is back!

Just two night after his medical scare in Tulsa, Deen was back behind the drums and played the full show.

No word on exactly what caused the medical scare, but he has definitely recovered from what ever hit him after playing the entire 29 song set list.

That’s great news for Journey fans, since they’ll be here in Orlando this Saturday night! We have free tickets for you all week at 8AM, 4:20PM and 5PM.

Fellow bandmate Neal Schon said on Facebook the next morning, “He crushed last night!”