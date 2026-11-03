Journey says “It’s Not Over” when it comes to touring

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 13: Arnel Pineda of Journey performs onstage during the "Summer Stadium" tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Journey just came through Orlando on “The Final Frontier Tour and there were rumors that this might be the last time to see Journey live in concert.

Not only had singer Arnel Pineda said that he was done being part of the band, but Jonathan Cain had previously mentioned that this might be it for Journey.

Well, good news for Journey fans, they’re not done...

In a message posted on Facebook, Neal Schon said, “After completing 110 shows in 2026, we’ve felt something powerful happen within Journey.”

He continued, “Playing two and a half hours each night in our ‘Evening with Journey’ shows – the longest shows we’ve ever played – has brought us closer together, both musically and personally.”

So, what does Jonathan Cain have to say about continuing the tour?

He said, “When I started the tour I was definitely gonna hang it up, and I still don’t know what I want to do moving forward.” He said, “I’m overwhelmed with the turnout on this tour. It’s so strong. The fans have just been terrific.”

Can we expect more dates to be announced?

Schon told Ultimate Classic Rock, “What began as ‘The Final Frontier’ now feels more like ‘The Long Goodbye,’” Adding, “We’re letting our hearts – and the connection we feel with you every night – help guide what comes next.”