Journey Will Hit Tampa and Jacksonville On Their ‘Final Frontier’ Tour, Reportedly Their Last.

Journey just announced their 2026 Final Frontier Tour. Kicking off in February, and hitting Florida in May. Specifically Tampa May 15th at Benchmark International Arena, and Jacksonville May 16th at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 14th, at 10 am local time for all announced markets.

With Jonathan Cain saying he’s retiring from touring after the 2026-27 tour, this could be the farewell tour for the band as a whole. And before you ask, no, Steve Perry is not reported to be a part of this tour.

But according to both Schon and Cain, the main members of the band, this is the farewell run.

General on sale is November 14th, but Citi cardmembers get early access on the 11th.

If you haven’t seen Journey live, they put on an excellent live show with amazing graphics and production. Just check out my pics from their Orlando show back in 2022: