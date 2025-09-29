Judas Priest covers “War Pigs” with Ozzy

SHERMAN OAKS, CA - APRIL 30: Musicians Rob Halford (L) and Ozzy Osbourne attend the press conference announcing OZZFest 2010 at the Sixx Sense Studio on April 30, 2010 in Sherman Oaks, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Not only does this absolutely rock, but this song is raising money for charity, too!

Judas Priest just released their cover of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” featuring vocals from Ozzy Osbourne himself. Proceeds from this song are being used to raise money for Parkinson’s disease charities.

Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and he plays guitar on the charity single.

So, how did this single come to be with Ozzy’s vocals on it? According to Loudwire, Sharon loved the Judas Priest cover of “War Pigs” and she asked Rob Halford how to get Ozzy on it.

“She approached me with this idea, she said, ‘I love your version of ‘War Pigs.’ Is there a way we can get Ozzy?’ I was [like], ‘You’re asking me? This is gonna happen,’” shared Halford.

“It’s the first ever time in my entire life that I’ve been able to do a duet with Ozzy and I’m so eternally grateful and blessed that I was able to do that,” the singer added, calling the final version of their collaboration “just colossal.”