Just Announced: Joe Satriani AND Steve Vai Are Going On Tour Together With Florida Dates Booked

49th Annual Grammy Awards - Pre-Telecast Awards Show LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Musicians Joe Satriani (L) and Steve Vai perform onstage at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards pre-telecast in the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It doesn’t get much bigger in the ‘guitar god’ world than Steve Vai and Joe Satriani. Which is why these 2 epic musicians are going out on tour together. It even looks like it will be a co-tour with both axe slingers on stage the whole time trading licks and sharing songs.

The tour’s Florida dates and locations are:

Orlando March 22nd at Hard Rock Live

Pompano Beach March 23rd at Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Clearwater March 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Jacksonville March 26th at the Florida Amphitheater





