Just in time for Halloween: The best screams in Rock n’ Roll

FILE PHOTO: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tis’ the season for screams, so in honor of Halloween, Rolling Stone put together their list of the 31 best screams in the business.

We’ll give you their Top 10, but we’re going to add some honorable mentions that should have made the Top 10.

The 10 Best Screams in “Music History,” according to Rolling Stone:

1. Aerosmith (Steven Tyler), “Dream On” (1973)

2. The Who (Roger Daltrey), “Won’t Get Fooled Again” (1971)

3. Ike and Tina Turner (Tina), “River Deep, Mountain High” (1966)

4. James Brown, “Get Up Offa That Thing” (1976)

5. Guns N’ Roses (Axl Rose), “Welcome to the Jungle” (1987)

6. Prince, “Darling Nikki” (1984)

7. John Lennon, “Mother” (1970)

8. Big Brother and the Holding Company (Janis Joplin), “Piece of My Heart” (1968)

9. Linkin Park (Chester Bennington), “Given Up” (2007)

10. Nirvana (Kurt Cobain), “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” (1993)

Honorable Mentions:

The Rolling Stones “Gimme Shelter”

Foo Fighters “Monkey Wrench”

The Clash “London Calling”

The Cure “Subway Song”

Judas Priest “Painkiller”