Kaylee C | Honoree for Jan 19th, 2024

Kaylee was nominated by her mom, Teri, who shared how “Kaylee is our nurse in the family. She’s worked with adults through strokes, accidents, falls, breaks, brain damage, and more. It didn’t matter who they were or what happened, she took care of them. Now she works taking care of children and their families. She comes home after 12 hours, kicks off her shoes that have walked through things none of us want to see, and gets ready to take on the next shift. My daughter is a Nurse, my daughter is my hero.”

Kaylee, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a one-night stay at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

©2024 Cox Media Group