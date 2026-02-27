Kevin Barnes|Honoree for February 27th, 2026

Kevin Barnes was nominated by his wife Elaine who said, “Kevin has been a nurse since 2002. He has worked for Advent health in the ICU department for many years. He is currently a rapid response nurse. In this position, Kevin is called when there are codes, hard stick or when a patient is really sick. He is a quick thinker and acts fast to save lives every day! He works nights is still present for my children’s extra curricular activities and helps at home. He is an amazing guy all around.”

Kevin, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.

