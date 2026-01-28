Kevin Cronin says he was fired from REO Speedwagon

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Lead singer of REO Speedwagon Kevin Cronin attends the T.J. Martell 40th Anniversary NY Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for T.J. Martell)

Towards the end of 2024, an announcement was made about REO Speedwagon that no one saw coming, not even Kevin Cronin.

I was announced that the band would no longer be touring and playing shows together and we all assumed it was the usual corporate line about “Creative Differences” or something else since it’s really none of our business.

However, Kevin Cronin says it wasn’t creative differences He sat down with Billy Corgan on his “The Magnificient Others” podcast and gave his side of the story about what really happened...