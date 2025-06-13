Kitchen secrets from Wolfgang Puck on the Jay & Brandi Morning Show

Governors Ball Food And Decor Preview LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 6: Chef Wolfgang Puck previews the food and decor of this year's Governors Ball, the post-Oscar party hosted by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, at The Governors Ballroom on January 6, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images) (Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

When you have access t one of the most famous celebrity chefs in the world, you ask him to share some of his secrets. Things like:

- How to trick people into thinking your steak is cooked perfectly.

- What utensil or kitchen gadget does every person need in their kitchen?

- What mistake do you see people make in the kitchen all the time?

And if you’ve never been to Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant at Disney Springs, you’re missing out! The best calamari, pizzas, pastas and more! Check it out here and have a listen to Wolfgang on the Jay & Brandi Morning Show below...

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

