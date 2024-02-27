KK Downing Says He's Sinner Of KK's Priest Albums "The Sinner Rides Again" & "Sermons Of The Sinner"

Back in September 2023 KK’s Priest released their second album “The Sinner Rides Again.” The band features Judas Priest alum, guitarist KK Downing and singer Tim “Ripper” Owens. We recently caught up with KK to talk the album and the band’s upcoming first US tour. We began by discussing the tour which kicks off March 7th, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. KK mentioned the “Monsters of Rock Cruise” and gave us a quick overview of their trip through the states. He even shared about coming back to the states for six weeks in September for a second leg to the tour. KK is looking forward to visiting some of his favorite haunts while here.

From there we began to discuss the new album. With their debut album being “Sermons of The Sinner” and the second album “The Sinner Rides Again” it led to the question, who is the sinner? KK’s response, “Must be me, I think, I guess. You know, but maybe ambiguously it could be that being from the past, present or future or a combination of all, who knows.” He went on to comment further that “Maybe I have become the sinner, certainly in some people’s eyes.” He does admit to being happy to be tagged that person, for musical reasons. He also discusses the figure on the album cover and its symbolism.

KK did speak about the escapism and intrigue along with great metal riffs and guitar solos and incredibly high screeching vocals that are all a part of “The Sinner Rides Again.” With the mention of the vocals, we had to discuss the singer of the band, Tim “Ripper” Owens. That’s where the album’s first single “Sons of The Sentinel” came up in the conversation. Asked how it felt to be in the studio again with “Ripper” and producing the album KK first reminisced to the days when “Ripper” joined Judas Priest back in the 90′s and some very unique music they made back then. KK even spoke about the earliest days of Judas Priest at this point.

We also spoke about the twin guitar attack of KK’s Priest between KK and the band’s other guitarist A.J. Mills. KK said that their on stage and studio work came together rather quickly. KK shared that A.J. saw Judas Priest as a teen and was inspired by that experience to pursue guitar playing as a career. KK said all the guitar duties in KK’s Priest are split down the middle, 50/50. “The way it was always meant to be. Sometimes in Judas Priest it was a bit lopsided.” KK did speak about how that way of playing guitar was started back in the early days of Judas Priest when Glenn Tipton joined the band. The way that the guitar playing is divided in KK’s Priest is the way KK always envisioned it.

KK spoke about his vision musically and how KK’s Priest is that vision. That made me ask with the band bearing his name and with him producing if this is a project he directs or is it a band where everybody has their say? KK said absolutely this is a band. He spoke about all the guys being professionals. He also discussed the age range in the band, himself being over 70 now and A.J. being mid 30′s but still all of them being professionals and knowing what they want to do. KK said he wants all the band to be noticed and to stand out. He said that although as the band they are one, it is extremely important contributes. KK said if you watch live videos of them, there is no “Elvis on stage with a backing band.” He did speak here though about the incredible strength and power of Ripper’s voice.

I asked KK, with two albums under their belt and a tour stretching out ahead of them, are they the type of band that starts playing with riffs in sound check that might eventually become material for future albums. He responded that has never really been something he’s done. He discussed a long list of things you need to do while touring. The top of that list caring for yourself physically and making sure to get plenty of rest and trying to stay away from parties. That part about avoiding parties might have come with some chuckling. We did take a little time to talk about KK’s rig, both live and in the studio. Which he said and very similar.

Watch our conversation above as well as a few songs from the band. Check out KK’s Priest on the road. You can see all the tour dates here. And don’t forget to pick up their latest album “The Sinner Rides Again.”

