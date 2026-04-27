Kurt Cobain’s vocal doppelgänger is a 19-year old kid in Italy

All Space Cats - The End of the ------ World
By Aaron

The world lost Kurt Cobain back in ’94, and the hole he left in rock music never really felt filled after that.

Now that a 19-year old fan from Milan is going viral for the musical resemblance, we may finally fix that. He’s got the posture, the style, and that raw gritty energy that made us all fall in love with Nevermind in the first place!

@cobaingrungespirit

Pt.1 if you want, support my original band @allspacecats on Spotify, Apple Music, and IG💙 #kurtcobain #nirvana #cover #punkrock #grunge

♬ audio originale - cobaingrungespirit

It makes you wonder if rock and roll immortality is a real thing. When “Cannoli Curt” isn’t covering Nirvana in his excellent tribute band, he’s putting out music with his real band, All Space Cats.

Aaron Schachter

Aaron

Aaron is on the air with you for your morning commute Monday through Friday from 6am - 10am on the Eagle. Hopefully he can help you make your workday a breeze to get through with some awesome music!

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