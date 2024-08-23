Lake Mary Little League heads to the U.S. Championship

Lake Mary Little League (WFTV)

By Jay Edwards

Lake Mary Little League is having one heck of a run at the Little league World Series in Williamsport, PA! After losing a tough one to the Southwest team from Texas, Lake Mary has been battling back ever since!

After wins over Hawaii and Nevada in the loser’s bracket, Lake Mary will now face Texas for a 2nd time in the U.S. Championship side of the bracket. The game will take place Saturday (8/24) at 3:30 pm on ABC.

If Lake Mary wins that game, they will advance to the Little League World Series Championship game and face the International team, which will either be Asia-Pacific or Latin America. Those two teams will face off will also face off on Saturday to determine who advances to the BIG stage!

Good luck Lake Mary Little League, we’re all cheering you on from Central Florida! To view the LLWS bracket, click here.

