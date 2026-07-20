Lars admits upcoming Metallica residency is overwhelming and intimidating

Metallica just came off their M-72 tour which lasted three years, so you’d think these guys are ready for anything when it comes to touring. As a band, since their first live performance in 1982, Metallica has played more than 1600 concerts. Seen it all, done it all, right?

Well, there’s one thing that Lars Ulrich admits is “overwhelming and ****ing intimidating” and that’s their upcoming residency at The Sphere.

Check out his recent interview with The Edge talking about their upcoming 24-date residency at The Sphere, which kicks of October 1st.