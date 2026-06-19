Late to the game on a Father’s Day gift. This might “inspire” you...maybe.

Dial 1-844-DADS-RULE: The new hotline every father needs to hear

I admit, I haven’t bought anything as of yet...but that’s what last minute shoppers do. Father’s Day is on Sunday so I’ve still got all day Saturday to shop...right? If you haven’t made plans or gotten a gift yet, it’s go-time. Hopefully this helps if we’re sharing the same boat so to say.

Here’s a quick look on what we’re spending on Dad in 2026, according to the National Retail Federation.

1. Father’s Day spending is expected to reach a record $27.9 BILLION this year. The previous record of $24 billion was set last year.

2. Overall, 77% of people plan to celebrate Father’s Day this year. And they expect to spend $226.58 on average, up from the previous record of $199.38 last year.

3. The top people we’ll buy gifts for are: a father or stepfather . . . a husband . . . a son . . . brother . . . friend . . . and grandfather.

4. The most popular gifts people are buying are: greeting cards . . . clothing . . . a special outing . . . gift cards . . . and personal care items.