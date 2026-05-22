Laura McKenzie|Honoree for May 22nd, 2026

Laura McKenzie was nominated by her partner Herman who said, “For over 21 years Laura has truly dedicated her life to serving pediatrics with heart defects. She has served on several mission trips to Honduras serving those less fortunate, Originally from Alberta Canada, she now brings her expertise here to Central Florida and has been serving patients and their families at Nemours Children’s Hospital nearly 7 years now. She is a nurse educator, but she picks up shifts almost every weekend to provide support to her team (and she just absolutely loves those babies LOL). I’m a fan of this station and I figured this would be an awesome way honor her and all the hard work she has done. Thank you.”

Laura, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card to The Metro Diner

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