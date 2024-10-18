Lay's "Do Us A Flavor" Chip Contest is back!

Lay's potato chips pack seen in a Target superstore LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - 2020/02/01: Lay's potato chips pack seen in a Target superstore. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

Got a crazy idea for a chip flavor? Here’s your chance to get it on store shelves and score some cash!

Lay’s is asking fans to submit ideas for chip flavors as part of the “Do Us A Flavor” contest.

If this sounds familiar it’s because they’ve done it before, but it’s been on a seven-year hiatus. The previous winners were Cheesy Garlic Bread in 2012, Kettle-Cooked Wasabi Ginger in 2014, Southern Biscuits and Gravy in 2015, and Crispy Taco in 2017.

So what flavor will be the big winner this time and be on store shelves in 2025?? It might be your flavor so get to entering! Not only could your flavor be on store shelves, the person who submits the winning flavor will also will a $1 million prize!