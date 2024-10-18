Lay's "Do Us A Flavor" Chip Contest is back!

Lay's potato chips pack seen in a Target superstore LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - 2020/02/01: Lay's potato chips pack seen in a Target superstore. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Got a crazy idea for a chip flavor? Here’s your chance to get it on store shelves and score some cash!

Lay’s is asking fans to submit ideas for chip flavors as part of the “Do Us A Flavor” contest.

If this sounds familiar it’s because they’ve done it before, but it’s been on a seven-year hiatus. The previous winners were Cheesy Garlic Bread in 2012, Kettle-Cooked Wasabi Ginger in 2014, Southern Biscuits and Gravy in 2015, and Crispy Taco in 2017.

So what flavor will be the big winner this time and be on store shelves in 2025?? It might be your flavor so get to entering! Not only could your flavor be on store shelves, the person who submits the winning flavor will also will a $1 million prize!

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!