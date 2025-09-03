The least favorite song on 15 of the greatest classic rock albums of all time

When you have an amazing album, full of great songs, one of them is bound to be your least favorite. It happens, you have a favorite and you have a least favorite.
According to streaming data, when one of these 15 albums come on, these are the songs that get skipped the most:
1. “Back in Black” from AC/DC
Most skipped: “Shake a Leg”
2. “Pyromania” Def Leppard
Most skipped: “Action! Not Words”
3. “Slippery When Wet” Bon Jovi
Most skipped: “Wild in the Streets”
4. “Hotel California” Eagles
Most skipped: “Pretty Maids All in a Row”
5. “Appetite for Destruction” Guns N’ Roses
Most skipped: “Anything Goes”
6. “Escape” Journey
Most skipped: “Lay It Down”
7. “4” from Led Zeppelin
Most skipped: “Four Sticks”
8. “The Black Album” Metallica
Most skipped: “The Struggle Within”
9. “Bella Donna” Stevie Nicks
Most skipped: “Think About It”
10. “Nevermind” Nirvana
Most skipped: “On a Plain”
11. “Blizzard of Oz” Ozzy Osbourne
Most skipped: “No Bone Movies”
12. “Ten” Pearl Jam
Most skipped: “Deep”
13. “Dark Side of the Moon from Pink Floyd
Most skipped: “Eclipse”
14.“Toys in the Attic” from Aerosmith
Most skipped: “Round and Round”
- “Dreamboat Annie” from Heart
Most skipped: “How Deep It Goes”
Ultimate Classic Rock covers 25 more of the greatest albums, if you want to check out the most skipped songs here.