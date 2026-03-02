Legendary Singer/Songwriter Neil Sedaka dies at 86

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 09: Singer Neil Sedaka performs with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra on stage at the Sydney Opera House on May 9, 2008 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Neil Sedaka, the legendary pop singer-songwriter known for hits like “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do,” has passed away at the age of 86.

According to a statement from his family shared on “The Hollywood Reporter,” they said, “Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather,” his family said in a statement. “A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”

Sedaka wrote numerous No. 1 hits and was known for his charming stage presence and catchy tunes. Despite the rise of the British Invasion bands in the 1960s, Sedaka continued to find success by writing songs for other artists and exploring new creative avenues, including Captain & Tennille’s “Love Will Keep Us Together.”

Neil passed away at his home in LA this past Friday.