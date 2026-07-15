Lenny Kravitz explains the real reason why he wears leather pants at the gym

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Lenny Kravitz honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Do you remember several months ago, someone took photos of Lenny Kravitz at the gym working out, and he was wearing leather pants and a mesh shirt?

Well, now we know why…

He said, “I perform on stage in leather, denim, whatever, so those are the pants I wear to train.” He went on to say, “It also means I can fit in a workout anytime, anywhere.”

OK, makes sense so far, but also added this...

“I can gauge everything by how I’m in my pants, like, if my pants are a little tight, I know I’m getting outta’ shape.

Lenny name dropped his celebrity friend that offered some advice, saying “My friend Denzel Washington gave me this phrase, ‘the pants don’t lie, the pants don’t lie.’”

You can read more about Lenny at the gym at PEOPLE.