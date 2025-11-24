Lenny Kravitz hair ripped out by crazy fan

Last week, Lenny Kravitz went out into the crowd at his Brisbane, Australia show while play “Let Love Rule. ” While he was out there, a woman apparently grabbed his dreadlocks and ripped some out of his head.

According to People, Lenny said, “A very excited young lady pulled four dreadlocks out of the back of my head. You know how hard you got to pull to rip those out of my head? Damn, baby.”

Lenny said, “I’m not gonna stop coming out there for ‘Let Love Rule’ because that’s what we do. That’s our moment together."