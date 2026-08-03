Like takin candy from a baby...or a snack cake?

The maker of Little Debbie snacks said it will be removing all artificial food dyes from its products by the end of 2027.

I talk about the dumb criminals in Florida everyday in the WHAT THE FLORIDA segment, but it’s always nice to see your home state show up in the news...most of the time. Not so much because of this!

If there was ever a time when “contraband” and “Little Debbie” were mentioned together . . . it was probably at a summer camp in the 1960s.

A man from West Virginia named James Powell has been arrested for stealing $17,000 worth of Little Debbie snacks.

The scheme wasn’t exactly air-tight. James was a delivery driver for a snack company that was supplying grocery stores in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

But instead of actually making the deliveries, he would forge employees’ signatures on the invoices, without actually dropping them off. Then, he’d get paid for making the delivery AND get to keep the Little Debbie snacks.

It’s unclear if James had the GOOD STUFF like the Oatmeal Crème Pies, or if his supply was the MEH items, like the Mini Powdered Donuts.

The thing is: The stores almost immediately realized they didn’t have the inventory they were supposed to have, since no shipments were scanned in. Then, they figured out what was going on.

The police say they tracked James down after people were seeing him at flea markets. The reports aren’t 100% clear . . . but it sounds like the implication was that he was there trying to sell the illicit Little Debbies.

He was charged with forgery, theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, and deceptive or fraudulent business practices.