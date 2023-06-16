Listen To An Awesome Patti Smith Smack The Rude Ted Nugent Live On The Radio From 1978

I would have never thought of putting these 2 specific musicians on Celebrity Death-Match together, but apparently they almost had one live on the radio. Also if I ever had to choose between Patti Smith and Ted Nugent I’d take Patti every time, in every situation.

This is audio from Detroit radio station WABX, from 1978. The show is Lunch With Lubin featuring Detroit’s own sweaty uncle Teddy, Ted Nugent. As apparently Ted has ALWAYS been, he’s a loudmouthed jack-ass, and Patti isn’t having ANY of it. Not only does Ted reveal his song Snakeskin Cowboys is about being a homophobic bigot, but then he rolls on to totally insult Patti, and all women, when he sees her coming in for her time on the show.

Patti fixes his attitude, right away, probably with her righ hand. Listen to the unfolding scuffle happen live on the air, along with un-bleeped profanities, and then the pathetic Nuge apologizing for being, well, himself really.

