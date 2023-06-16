Listen To An Awesome Patti Smith Smack The Rude Ted Nugent Live On The Radio From 1978

Music Midtown 2001 Patti Smith performs at the Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta, Georgia. 5/4/01 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect (Scott Gries/Getty Images)

By Ethan

I would have never thought of putting these 2 specific musicians on Celebrity Death-Match together, but apparently they almost had one live on the radio. Also if I ever had to choose between Patti Smith and Ted Nugent I’d take Patti every time, in every situation.

This is audio from Detroit radio station WABX, from 1978. The show is Lunch With Lubin featuring Detroit’s own sweaty uncle Teddy, Ted Nugent. As apparently Ted has ALWAYS been, he’s a loudmouthed jack-ass, and Patti isn’t having ANY of it. Not only does Ted reveal his song Snakeskin Cowboys is about being a homophobic bigot, but then he rolls on to totally insult Patti, and all women, when he sees her coming in for her time on the show.

Patti fixes his attitude, right away, probably with her righ hand. Listen to the unfolding scuffle happen live on the air, along with un-bleeped profanities, and then the pathetic Nuge apologizing for being, well, himself really.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!