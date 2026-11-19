LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rainfall issues weather alerts for most of Central Florida

With the current weather conditions and constant rain, pretty much all of Central Florida is under a flood watch. And with several more inches of rain predicted for today and the coming days, those watches could quickly turn to warning for many of us.

To keep you updated with the latest weather, watches/warnings, school closures and more, here are the live updates we’re getting from our TV partner WFTV Channel 9.

Keep in mind that Brevard and Volusia County Schools are closed today (11/19) and a decision will be coming later on today about closures for Friday.

7AM Update: Parts of Brevard County have already received inches of rain Thursday morning.

Sharps, Cocoa, and Cocoa Beach have all received more than 6 inches of rain.

6AM Update: A Flash Flood Warning continues for central Brevard County until 7:45 am.

Here is a live feed from WFTV Channel 9 with the latest updates:

WFTV LIVE WEATHER UPDATES