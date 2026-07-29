The longest-running rock bands that have never broken up

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Musicians Flea and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform onstage during day 3 of the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2013 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Over time, you’d think creative differences, money, family, something would get in the way of bandmates and cause a break-up. For many bands, that has been the case over the years.

However, not these bands, they didn’t let anything come between the and they’re still rockin’ together decades later.

Loudwire put together a really cool list of the longest-running rock and metal bands. These are the groups who have been together for more than 40 years and have never broken up or gone on hiatus. Granted, some have seen a new member come and go, but the back never broke up or took a really long break.

Here are 15, as well as the year they formed:

1. The Rolling Stones, 1962

2. Scorpions, 1965

3. ZZ Top, 1969

4. Cheap Trick, 1973

5. AC/DC, 1973

6. KISS, 1973

7. Iron Maiden, 1975

8. Def Leppard, 1976

9. U2, 1976

10. Metallica, 1981

11. Red Hot Chili Peppers, 1982

12. Bon Jovi, 1983

13. Poison, 1983

14. Guns N’ Roses, 1985

15. Rush gets an honorary mention since they retired back in 2015. However, they’re back after forming in 1968, which makes them only temporarily inactive. But they are back touring, following the loss of drummer Neil Peart in 2020.