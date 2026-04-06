Lou Gramm joins Jay & Brandi on-the-air

Lou Gramm of Foreigner ((Lappen Enterprises))
By Jay Edwards

Lou Gramm will be joining Foreigner on stage at their upcoming show here in Orlando on April 21st. They’ll be performing their “Foreigner 4″ album in its entirety, as well as other hits, at the Dr. Phillips Center.

Before Lou Gramm takes the stage, he joined Jay & Brandi on-the-air to talk about music and “more.”

The “more” part is the story Brandi told him about her Mom nearly flashing Lou the last time they saw Foreigner in concert.

True story, have a listen! For ticket information about their upcoming Orlando show, you can click here.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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