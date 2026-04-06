Lou Gramm joins Jay & Brandi on-the-air

Lou Gramm will be joining Foreigner on stage at their upcoming show here in Orlando on April 21st. They’ll be performing their “Foreigner 4″ album in its entirety, as well as other hits, at the Dr. Phillips Center.

Before Lou Gramm takes the stage, he joined Jay & Brandi on-the-air to talk about music and “more.”

The “more” part is the story Brandi told him about her Mom nearly flashing Lou the last time they saw Foreigner in concert.

True story, have a listen! For ticket information about their upcoming Orlando show, you can click here.