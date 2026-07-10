Lou Gramm officially announces his retirement

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Lou Gramm of Foreigner performs onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

If you got to see Lou Gramm on stage with Foreigner when they were in Orlando back in April, consider yourself to be very lucky. Why?

Well, after a career spanning 50-years, Lou Gramm has announced his retirement.

The original front man of Foreigner says he plans to retire from live performances by the end of 2026. However, Lou does plan to finish out the rest of his scheduled dates with his band, Lou Gramm Allstars through December. As of right now, his last scheduled show will be December 19th in Illinois.

Lou Gramm said on his official YouTube channel, “I feel bad for the [musicians] that go too long — either the singers can’t sing anymore or the guitar players get their fingers caught in the strings or whatever — but I’m very fortunate that at my age I can still sing and hit the notes and everything, but I don’t wanna get to the point where I’m faking it or lowering the key two steps to do the song.

Lou added, “I think this is, for me, a high point, this tour. And finally getting into the Rock Hall of Fame [with Foreigner in 2024] and all the good things, I wanna go out with a bang, and I think that this summer tour is it.”

If you want to see Lou before he retires, he does have two upcoming shows in Central Florida:

12/4 at Ferg’s Pavillion in St. Petersburg

12/5 Mt. Dora Community Building

If you missed Lou Gramm when we had him on the Jay & Brandi Morning Show, you can have a listen below.

To read more about Lou Gramm and his retirement, you can check it out at Consequence.