Luke Krupinski | Honoree for August 18th, 2023

Luke was nominated by his team at the Florida Highway Patrol, who want to highlight his heroic response to an incident involving a wrong way driver that without a doubt, saved lives. “The Trooper positioned their vehicle in the direct path of the Corolla to physically block its ability to enter the way of normal traffic flow. The Corolla then swerved into the travel lanes, and FHP blocked further travel causing the Corolla to collide with the marked unit and crash into a palm tree on the shoulder of the entrance ramp. The Trooper and the Corolla’s driver were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries”.

Luke, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card for Bonefish Grill.

