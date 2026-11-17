LAS VEGAS - OCTOBER 20: Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine performs during the Jagermeister Fall Music Tour at The Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort October 20, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jagermeister Fall Music Tour With Megadeth, Slayer And Anthrax At The Palms

That’s a wrap, Megadeath is calling it quits with a North American farewell tour in 2027 and if you want to see them one last time, you’re gonna have to travel.

Of the 40 cities announces in their tour, they completely forgot to make a stop in Florida. That’s right, not one single stop in The Sunshine State.

The closest they’re coming to Central Florida is a stop in Alpharetta, GA on June 18th. Was it something we said or did fellas?

Megadeath will be joined on the road by Anthrax. The tour kicks off in May of 2027 in new Mexico and wraps up September 30th in Spokane.

For a list of all tour dates and tickets, you can check out their schedule HERE.