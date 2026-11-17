That’s a wrap, Megadeath is calling it quits with a North American farewell tour in 2027 and if you want to see them one last time, you’re gonna have to travel.
Of the 40 cities announces in their tour, they completely forgot to make a stop in Florida. That’s right, not one single stop in The Sunshine State.
The closest they’re coming to Central Florida is a stop in Alpharetta, GA on June 18th. Was it something we said or did fellas?
Megadeath will be joined on the road by Anthrax. The tour kicks off in May of 2027 in new Mexico and wraps up September 30th in Spokane.
For a list of all tour dates and tickets, you can check out their schedule HERE.
North America it’s your turn! The wait is over. Obey the call.— Megadeth (@Megadeth) November 16, 2026
For first access to tickets and VIP packages, join the Cyber Army. Pre-sale begins 11/17 at 10AM local.
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