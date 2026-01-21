Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine says “It’s time for us to go around the world again and say thank you” January 22nd, 2026, the film “Megadeth: Behind The Mask” will be in theaters for a limited time. It will be part interview and part listening party for their self titled final album.

January 23rd, 2026, marks the release date for Megadeth’s self titled final album. It begins with the film “Megadeth: Behind The Mask” in theaters starting January 22nd, 2026, for a limited time. It’s a chance to hear the album in it’s entirety the day before it’s release. We caught up with founder, guitarist and singer for the band, Dave Mustaine, to discuss all the aspects about the project.

In case you’re wondering if it’s possible this will not be the end for the band, One thing Dave said to me was “I always said when it’s time to go out, I would know. and I just feel that it’s time for us to go around the world again and say thank you to all our friends and you know, pay our respects to everyone that’s helped make us the band that we are.”

The first two singles from the album shows the fire still burning for the band. The lead off single “Tipping Point” has the band in fine form and comes along a video showing Dave imprisoned at the beginning.

The album’s second single “Let There Be Shred” gave Dave the chance to showcase some of his black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. I need to point out the track “Hey God?!” and the bonus track of Megadeth’s version of “Ride The Lightning” as songs you need to check out on the album.

You can find the nearest theater and get your tickets for “Megadeth: Behind The Mask” at MegadethFilm.com

©2026 Cox Media Group