Motley Crue cancels upcoming show due to Vince Neil medical procedure

Motley Crue just announced they have to cancel an upcoming show due to an unspecified health concern relating to frontman Vince Neil.

About a month ago, they announced the delay of their Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM which was set to start last month, back in March. Now, the Crue announced that they can no longer perform at the Boardwalk Rock Festival in Ocean City, Maryland coming up on Saturday, May 17th due to the same health concerns involving Vince.. They were scheduled to perform with Def Leppard, but now Alice in Chains will fill their spot.

In a direct statement from the band, they said:

“Mötley Crüe will be unable to perform at Boardwalk Rock in Ocean City, Md., on May 17 as Vince Neil is recuperating after a required medical procedure advised by the doctors. Vince’s health comes first, and we fully support him in prioritizing his recovery. Please join us in wishing him well.”

