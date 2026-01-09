Motley Crue documentary series based on “The Dirt” is on the way

(L-R) Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee of Motley Crue arrive at the premiere of Netflix's "The Dirt" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Do you remember “The Dirt” that came out in 2001? It was the Motley Crue memoir that was turned into a movie in 2019 that had us all talking about the crazy stuff Vince, Nikki, Tommy and Mick all did.

Well, it was so popular, it’s now being made into a documentary series, according to Yahoo! News.

Nikki Sixx said, “It’s an interesting look at our career and people are going to discover a lot about us and the music and the lyrics."

Nikki added, “You’re going to hear from the band individually and collectively as we had quite the life. It’s warts and all.”

No info yet on a premiere date or where you’ll be able to watch it, but we’ll pass it along as soon as we find out.