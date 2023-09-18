Mr. Big Is Back, And On A Nationwide Tour

Mr. Big (Mr. Big)

By Ethan

If you read that and instantly started sing To Be With You then this is your day. The original Mr. Big is back and on tour. Original except for Pat Torpey who sadly passed away from Parkinson’s in 2018. But the other 3 original members, Billy Sheehan, Eric Martin, and Paul Gilbert are back together and headed out on the American leg of the tour next year. They’re billing this as The Big Finish tour, but I haven’t gotten confirmation if that means this is their final tour. They are, however, playing their biggest album Lean Into It live from front to back. And yes, that’s the one with To Be With You on it, so if you’re a fan of just 1 song form them, you’ll hear it in concert.

Mr. Big US Tour (Mr. Big)

