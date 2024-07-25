Mr Big Vocalist Eric Martin Says New Album "Ten" Is Raw In Sound And Emotion

On July 12th, 2024, Mr. Big released their latest album “Ten.” We recently caught up with singer Eric Martin via Zoom to discuss the album. Right out of the gate Eric was relaxed and more than happy to joke around. We pivoted right into talking about the album’s first single “Good Luck Trying.” I explained to Eric that on first listen to the single what stood out to me is a feel very much like “Manic Depression” by Jimi Hendrix. He responded “Totally, that’s the kind of record it is.” Eric shared that he and Paul Gilbert had written the majority of the record in November 2023. He feels the record has that “70′s British, Rock, Pop element.”

Eric said he loves the record and he’s so happy they got the chance to do it. He also spoke about how great the band is getting along and that now he is second guessing dissolving the partnership. He is hoping they do more records. He talked about being older and not really wanting to be out touring. We spoke about the band’s future. As of now August 23rd, 2024, is scheduled to be the band’s final live show. Although Eric hopes there will be one offs and is even open to a residency situation. He did make it clear they do intend to stand by the final performance idea. Eric did start to talk about the future and the band members still seeing each other. That was quickly followed by some band history covering the last 20 years or so.

We took some time to discuss so many different albums and producers. Eric and I agreed neither of us were a fan of the habit in the 90′s to bury singers voices in the mix. Throughout everything we spoke about Eric was loose and having a good time. We spoke about the raw and live element of “Ten.” Even down to recording the lead vocal for “Courageous” live on the tour bus.

Eric had mentioned one song having a Bad Company type feel, I mentioned the first single having a Hendrix influence and I mentioned what I felt was a Blues influence. I asked Eric if he felt that carried through the album. He said “I have the Blues in me. It’s in my DNA.” Then he rattled off many influences from Humble Pie to Zeppelin and more. From there he began talking about Paul Gilbert’s slide playing.

He spoke here about “The Frame” and how it was originally thought of as “To Be With You Dark.” Eric shared in here about his divorce. This came into a discussion of grieving. He shared quite honestly at this point about his life. Eric had said that “Ten” is raw. And I suggested that maybe raw wasn’t just the sound, but also the emotion. Eric agreed with that assessment. He even spoke a bit about the next single and video “Up On You” as well. He also went into talking about the boogie of a song on the album that even mentions Captain Kirk in the lyrics.

Mr Big "Ten"

©2024 Cox Media Group