Mötley Crüe is hitting the road in 2026 on the “Carnival Of Sins” tour

Mötley Crüe just announced that they are hitting the road again in the Summer of 2026 and bringing Extreme and Tesla along for the return of the Carnival of Sins Tour. This is the 20th anniversary of Carnival of Sins" and the 45th anniversary of the band.

