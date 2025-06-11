Nancy Wilson’s stolen guitar has been found

courtesy of Nancy Wilson
By Jay Edwards

Last week, Nancy Wilson’s custom Telecaster guitar was stolen from a show at Hard Rock in Atlantic City. The good news is, they recovered it and an arrest ahs been made. The bad news, the stolen mandolin from the band is still missing.

According to AP, there was a surveillance video showing the thief giving the Telecaster to a woman, who then put the guitar in her vehicle parked a couple blocks from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The cameras were able to identify her by her license plate and police showed up at her door, where she voluntarily surrendered the guitar.

Hopefully, the mandolin belonging to bandmate Paul Moak can be recovered soon, too.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

