Nancy Wilson’s stolen guitar has been found

Last week, Nancy Wilson’s custom Telecaster guitar was stolen from a show at Hard Rock in Atlantic City. The good news is, they recovered it and an arrest ahs been made. The bad news, the stolen mandolin from the band is still missing.

According to AP, there was a surveillance video showing the thief giving the Telecaster to a woman, who then put the guitar in her vehicle parked a couple blocks from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The cameras were able to identify her by her license plate and police showed up at her door, where she voluntarily surrendered the guitar.

Hopefully, the mandolin belonging to bandmate Paul Moak can be recovered soon, too.