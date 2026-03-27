Netflix's 'Kennedy' series shares first look at Michael Fassbender as Joe Kennedy Sr.

Michael Fassbender as Joe Kennedy Sr. in a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of 'Kennedy.' (Netflix)

The first look at the upcoming Michael Fassbender-starring series Kennedy has arrived.

Netflix has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Fassbender in costume as Joe Kennedy Sr. The photo comes as the streaming service announced that production on the show has started in London.

Kennedy will be an eight-episode drama series based on the Fredrik Logevall book JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1965.

The previously announced series regulars include Laura Donnelly as Rose Kennedy, Nick Robinson as Joe Kennedy Jr. and Joshuah Melnick as Jack Kennedy. The show will also feature Ben Miles as Eddie Moore, Lydia Peckham as Rosemary Kennedy, Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Kick Kennedy, Cole Doman as Lem Billings and Imogen Poots as Gloria Swanson.

Additionally, 13 other actors have been newly announced to join the recurring cast of the series. They are Georgina Bitmead as Eunice Kennedy, Miley Locke as younger Kick Kennedy, Tipper Seifert-Cleveland as younger Rosemary Kennedy, Hera Hilmar as Inga Arvad, Wyatt Russell as Charles Lindbergh, Patrick Fischler as Arthur Krock, Caitlin FitzGerald as Clare Boothe Luce, Louis Landau as Billy Cavendish, Robin Soans as Neville Chamberlain, Denis O’Hare as Raymond Furness, Albert Welling as Winston Churchill, Toby Huss as Franklin D. Roosevelt and Eddie Marsan as J. Edgar Hoover.

"Kennedy reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today," according to its official logline. "Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother."

The show will be directed by Another Round helmer Thomas Vinterberg. It will be showrun and executive produced by Sam Shaw.

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