New music from Aerosmith out today

New music is out today from Aerosmith! The band collaborated with Yungblud on the new EP “One More Time.” According to Guitar World, this marks Aerosmith’s first release of new music in over a decade.

When asked why they chose Yungblud to work with, Joe Perry said, “I hear a lot of music, and there’s a lot of great guitar players and bands out there – but Yungblud really had the stuff. So, we thought we’d throw our lot in.”

No word yet on if this means a new tour is in the works for Aerosmith. Guess it all depends on how Steven Tyler’s voice is holding up these days, but we can all wish!