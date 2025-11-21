New music from Aerosmith out today

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
By Jay Edwards

New music is out today from Aerosmith! The band collaborated with Yungblud on the new EP “One More Time.” According to Guitar World, this marks Aerosmith’s first release of new music in over a decade.

When asked why they chose Yungblud to work with, Joe Perry said, “I hear a lot of music, and there’s a lot of great guitar players and bands out there – but Yungblud really had the stuff. So, we thought we’d throw our lot in.”

No word yet on if this means a new tour is in the works for Aerosmith. Guess it all depends on how Steven Tyler’s voice is holding up these days, but we can all wish!

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!